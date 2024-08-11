G-Eazy blasted by fans who think he shaded ex Halsey in new K-pop collab

G-Eazy seemingly called out Halsey in his remix of ATEEZ’s new song ‘Work’

G-Eazy’s latest collaboration with K-pop group ATEEZ has fans buzzing, and not just because of the music.

The 35-year-old rapper’s verse on the remix of the band’s new single, Work, which dropped on August 9, has sparked speculation that he might be taking a swipe at his ex-girlfriend, Halsey.

In the track, G-Eazy — born Gerald Earl Gillum — delivered a line that caught the attention of listeners: “Actin’ innocent, no, it’s not your first time / We’re far away if Libra is her sign / Oof, danger, danger (danger, danger) / Don’t be a stranger (don’t be a stranger) / She said no one can save her.”

Given that Halsey, 29, is a Libra, fans quickly connected the dots, with many believing the rapper used his verse to subtly shade the pop star.

Social media was quick to react. One fan tweeted, “got weirded out when he sings that [because] I immediately remember Halsey…this is ATEEZ’s song why tf did u make it about u [sic],” while another chimed in, “G-Eazy shading Halsey in a K-pop collab…this was not on my bingo list AT ALL.”

Halsey and G-Eazy had a highly publicised relationship starting in 2017 with their collab on the song Him & I before calling it quits in 2018.



Halsey hinted at the tumultuous nature of the relationship in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying, “If the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s**tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

She has also hinted that the relationship was “abusive.”

However, other sources claimed that the relationship was mutually toxic, “especially toward the end,” per US Weekly.