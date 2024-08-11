Jamie Lee Curtis teases revival of iconic scene in ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

The highly anticipated ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel will bring back an iconic fan-favourite

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that the beloved fictional band Pink Slip from Freaky Friday is making a comeback in the highly anticipated upcoming sequel.

Speaking to People Magazine at D23 on Friday, August 9, the Oscar winner, 65, confirmed that Lindsay Lohan, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson will reunite as Anna, Maddie, and Peg to revive their iconic rock band.

“Pink Slip is back, let’s put it that way,” Curtis teased.

Lohan, 38, added that the band’s role in the new movie will be even more significant.

“When we were [filming the songs, audience members] were like, ‘Encore!’ And we were like, ‘We only have one song, we didn’t think this through!’” the Parent Trap alum shared, before revealing that the sequel will feature more music than the original.

Curtis excitedly hinted at a standout new track: “There’s a song in this new movie that is going to the...,” she began, with Lohan finishing, “It tugs on your heartstrings.” Curtis confidently added, “It’ll be the song of the summer next summer. I guarantee it.”

The Mean Girls star also reflected on the emotional impact of bringing Pink Slip back to life.

“Last night we were filming a scene... Just seeing the reaction that people had to it was so heartwarming. Like I almost wanted to cry because I didn’t realise how Pink Slip really became so huge,” she said.