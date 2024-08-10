Princess Alexia of Netherlands sets sights on London

Princess Alexia finalizes degree decision ahead of London university move.

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as she prepares to relocate to London.

In just a few weeks, the 19-year-old royal will begin her studies at University College London, where she will pursue a degree in Science & Engineering for Social Change.

The decision comes after a period of careful consideration. According to the NL Times, Alexia explored various options before settling on UCL.

Earlier this year, she admitted feeling “a bit stressed” about choosing the right university, with other contenders including the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

This move marks a new academic journey for Alexia, who previously studied in the UK at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales from 2021 to 2023.

Her choice of course reflects her commitment to addressing social issues through scientific and engineering solutions, continuing her educational path with a focus on impactful change.