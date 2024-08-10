Princess Alexia of Netherlands sets sights on London

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as she prepares to relocate to London.
In just a few weeks, the 19-year-old royal will begin her studies at University College London, where she will pursue a degree in Science & Engineering for Social Change.
The decision comes after a period of careful consideration. According to the NL Times, Alexia explored various options before settling on UCL.
Earlier this year, she admitted feeling “a bit stressed” about choosing the right university, with other contenders including the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.
This move marks a new academic journey for Alexia, who previously studied in the UK at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales from 2021 to 2023.
Her choice of course reflects her commitment to addressing social issues through scientific and engineering solutions, continuing her educational path with a focus on impactful change.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'undermining' the actual royal family's work
Princess Kate is receiving cancer treatment
Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years
Avatar 3 officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash at D23 Expo
Jecca Craig even attend William and Kate's 2011 wedding
Katy Perry is rumored to make a comeback at MTV Awards ahead of album release