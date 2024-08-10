Snoop Dogg shows patriotism in Olympics themed outfit

Snoop Dogg gives surprise call to 200m track medallists.

Snoop Dogg continues to be an unexpected yet enthusiastic figure at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After making headlines with his torch-bearing appearance and attendance at equestrian events, the rapper was back in the spotlight on Saturday.

Sporting a striking patriotic Olympics-themed outfit, Snoop, 52, joined WNBA star A'ja Wilson courtside at Paris' Bercy Arena for the Men's Basketball Quarterfinal.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., was clearly immersed in the excitement of the game.

The rapper was spotted clapping and cheering as he supported Team USA in their intense matchup against Brazil.

His outfit—a white T-shirt and shorts emblazoned with American flags and the Olympic rings—matched his spirited enthusiasm, making him a standout presence at the event.

Snoop Dogg turned heads with his Olympic flair on Saturday as he attended the Men's Basketball Quarterfinals at Paris' Bercy Arena.

The rapper completed his patriotic ensemble with red USA socks, a black flat cap, dark shades, and a gold diamond-encrusted chain featuring the Eiffel Tower.

His outfit, a bold tribute to both American pride and Parisian charm, perfectly complemented his energetic courtside presence.

Accompanying Snoop was WNBA star A'ja Wilson, who showcased her style in white Ralph Lauren shorts and a matching polo top, adding to the event's star-studded atmosphere.

Snoop’s Olympics involvement goes beyond just appearances. In a delightful nod to presidential tradition, he surprised the medallists from the 200-meter Track and Field final with a phone call.

In a Facebook Reel shared by Team USA Track and Field, Snoop can be heard enthusiastically congratulating gold medalist Gabby Thomas, silver medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, and bronze winner Brittany Brown.

Brown, thrilled by the call, shared that she’s from Pomona, California, just a short drive from Snoop's hometown of Long Beach.

Snoop responded warmly, saying, "You already know — most definitely. Y'all made me proud today."