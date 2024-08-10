‘Freaky Friday’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis reveal sequel title

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are the on screen mother daughter duo

Freaky Friday is going to be freakier in the much-anticipated sequel.

On Friday, August 9, the stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan took the stage at Disney's D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, to reveal the upcoming film's title.

"We have a new title," Curtis, 65, teased. "I don’t know if we should share it here."

"These are the best fans in the world!" Lohan, 38, replied. Curtis leaned into her co-star, whispering in Lohan’s ear before they both shouted, Freakier Friday.

The on-screen mother0daughter duo offered a glimpse in the first look photos of their character, Tess and Anna Coleman, played by Curtis and Lohan, respectively.

The two were driving in a convertible, screaming their lungs out while facing the camera with their hands on their faces.

"For me, it feels like no time has passed," Curtis shared. "We both get to play moms."

"It doesn’t even feel like work," the Irish Wish star answered, adding that this film is "more fun, it’s more emotional."

"Seriously, the only reason we are back here doing this is because of you," Lohan credited Curtis.

A sequel to Freaky Friday has been eagerly anticipated not just by fans but also by the original stars, Curtis and Lohan.