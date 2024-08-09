Royal family releases important statement after Prince William's surprising move

Princess Anne, who has returned to the royal duties after recovering from head injuries, is regularly referred to as the hardest-working royal.



The Palace has made a big statement amid reports about Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal titles and Harry's possible return to the UK.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared pictures of the Princess of Royal as she attended Olympic 2024 in Paris.



The Palace wrote alongside the photos: "Over the past couple of weeks, the Princess Royal has been at @Paris2024, attending Olympic events and presenting medals.

"During her time in Paris and Marseille, Her Royal Highness saw a range of sports including Rugby Sevens, Swimming, Equestrian, Rowing, Sailing, and Windsurfing."

The message continued: "As President of the British Olympic Association, The Princess has a longstanding relationship with the Games. Head to our Story to read more!"



King Charles sister Anne, who has carried out the highest number of public engagements in 2023, avoids spotlight and focusses on her work.



The new post comes amid reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been given an important task by King Charles to secure their royal titles.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentators revealed that the future King and Queen of England should take the role of Prince and Princess of Wales more "seriously."

The royal expert, Cameron Walker, shared that William and Kate are reportedly hiring a new assistant private secretary who will focus on their engagements and affairs in Wales.

On the other hand, Prince William celebrated his milestone, revealing that London's Air Ambulance raised £15 million which will be beneficial for emergencies in the coming years.