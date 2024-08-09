Russell Brand fired from Despicable Me amid rape allegations

Russell Brand dropped from Despicable Me series.

Russell Brand has been removed from the Despicable Me film series following serious allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The comedian, who has voiced the character Dr. Nefario since the franchise's inception, will not return for the fourth installment.

Instead, the role has been handed over to beloved British comic Romesh Ranganathan.



The move comes in the wake of a Dispatches documentary aired last year on Channel 4, which, in collaboration with The Sunday Times and The Times, brought to light allegations of sexual misconduct against Brand from his peak fame years.

A source revealed to The Sun, "It’s surprising that Russell is no longer part of the Despicable Me films given his long-standing involvement.

The transition to Romesh Ranganathan has been notably low-key, with neither Universal nor the comedian making a significant announcement. It seems like a swift change to avoid drawing too much attention."

Since the accusations surfaced in October 2023, Brand has largely retreated to his countryside home in Oxfordshire and has been seen discussing his faith and personal beliefs in various social media posts.

He has also addressed the allegations publicly, including in an appearance on Tucker Carlson's show, where he strongly refuted the claims, acknowledging his past promiscuity but maintaining his innocence.



