Celne Dion and Lady Gaga performed at the opening ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympic

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to light up the stage at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.



According to Deadline, the Lovely songstress, Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper, and iconic rock band will headline the event on the horizon.

Music has been a much-celebrated element in the Paris opening ceremonies, with Lady Gaga and Celine Dion stealing the spotlight with their spectacular performances.

Dion's live performance was her first in four years, and it came a year after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

Although rumours swirled about the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker’s duet with Lady Gaga, Dion took the stage solo at the Eiffel Tower, delivering a powerful performance.

French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura also wowed the crowd with renditions of her hits Pookie and Djadja, while the orchestra of the French Republican Guard delivered a stirring performance of Charles Aznavour’s classics For Me Formidable and La Bohème.

Additionally, on Sunday Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic Torch, symbolising the handover to the next host city.

The Los Angeles Summer Games will run from July 14 to July 30 in 2028.