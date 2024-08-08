Brad Pitt breaks silence as he receives fresh snub from injured son

Brad Pitt is reportedly feeling distraught and powerless as his son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, continues to distance himself from him while recovering from a harrowing electric bike accident.

Pax, 20, was recently released from the ICU after suffering severe injuries, including "complex trauma," when he crashed into a stationary car in Los Angeles on July 29.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has been by their son's side throughout his recovery.

According to sources, the Babylon actor is deeply concerned about his son Pax Jolie-Pitt's well-being after a severe electric bike accident left him with a brain bleed, a hip injury, and a mouth full of blood.

Pax, 20, spent a week in the ICU before being discharged and faces a long recovery.

The actor, who has had a strained relationship with his son since his divorce from Jolie, is reportedly emotional and shocked by the incident.

Their troubled past was made public when Pax called Brad a "despicable" parent on Father's Day 2020.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” began the message.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax continued, referring to Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. (Pax’s older brother, Maddox, 23.)

Brad showed no reaction to his son's post at the time, as later revealed by a source to Page Six.