Meghan Markle's sister files new case: 'very real threats of violence'

Meghan Markle’s sister files new case amid ‘very real threats of violence’

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha is adamant on bringing her sibling to court as she pursues a dismissed case.

Samantha’s legal team has once again filed the defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex, in which she claims Meghan made statements which have caused her harm, per Fox News Digital.

“The analysis for defamation by implication is the meaning and impact of the collective statements, and their careful arrangement which in fact create defamation through implication,” the appeal briefing obtained by the outlet stated.

“A reasonable person watching the Interview and Series would have readily attributed these statements to Samantha, as many people have and as a result, Samantha faces daily harassment and threats, both online and in real life.

“Once respected in her small Florida community, Samantha now fears for her safety daily, already having had to move more than once due to the very real threats of violence.”

Samantha’s lawyers claims that Meghan “destroyed her on a global scale” following her remarks on the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

The 2022 defamation lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell in March. The dismissal with prejudice means that one cannot file the claims again.

However, the Samantha was allowed to file an amended complaint, which was brought again in court April 13, 2023.