Jack Black denies Kyle Gass feud rumours after cancelling Tenacious D tour

Fans condemned Jack Black for 'throwing Kyle Gass under the bus'

Jack Black is setting the record straight about his decision to cancel his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass’s controversial joke about Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.



Amid backlash from fans for throwing Gass under the bus, the comedian/musician, 54, shed more light on the controversy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Borderlands premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 6.

“I love Tenacious D… We had to take a break, but I love the D,” Black said, adding, “Everybody takes a break sometimes. We’ll be back.”

The School of Rock actor also spoke to Variety on the red carpet, confirming that he and Gass, 64, remain friends despite the incident.

“That hasn’t changed,” Black stated. “These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

In July, the comedy-rock duo cancelled their tour after Gass joked on stage that his birthday wish would be “don’t miss Trump next time.”

After Black condemned the “hate speech” and “political violence” displayed by Gass, however, fans took to social media to express their disappointment for “turning on Kyle Gass” and “turning his back on a 30-year-long partnership for the sake of keeping his celebrity status.”

Some even theorised that there was more to the story, suggesting that this incident was merely an excuse to mask deeper ongoing issues within Tenacious D.