Prince Harry makes heartwarming claim about King Charles: 'reduced to tears'

Prince Harry praised King Charles for his moral support during that difficult time

Prince Harry has heartbreakingly revealed that he will always regret his final conversation with his mother and expressed how his father King Charles supported him during that difficult time.

At just 12 years old, Harry faced the devastating loss of Princess Diana in the 1997 car crash in Paris, which also claimed the lives of her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their chauffeur, Henri Paul.

Harry has since disclosed that he asked his driver to speed through the tunnel at 65 MPH in search of 'closure,' but one memory he cannot erase is their last conversation.

In the 2007 documentary Diana, Our Mother, Princes William and Harry shared their memories of their mother, discussing the final moments they spent with her. Harry's emotional reflection on the regret he feels for ending their last phone call left viewers in tears.

Harry said: “I can’t really necessarily remember what I said. But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother – the things I would have said to her.”

William added: “I remember just feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy. You feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ All the time, ‘Why? What have I done? Why? Why has this happened to us?’” In a separate documentary in 2007 to mark the 20th anniversary of her passing, Prince Harry praised his father's response in the days following the death.

Harry said of Prince Charles on 'Diana, 7 days': “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that? I don’t know. But you know, he was there for us.

“He was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But you know, he was going through the same grieving process as well.”

The 39-year-old previously opened up about the struggles he faced after his mother's death when he co-created the mental health documentary series 'The Me You Can’t See' with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV.

The series saw Harry tell Oprah that the trauma of the loss caused him to suffer anxiety and severe panic attacks from ages 28 to 32.

Speaking to the camera, The Duke of Sussex revealed that the pain of his mother’s death led him to use alcohol and drugs to “mask” his emotions and to “feel less like I was feeling”. I was just all over the place mentally."