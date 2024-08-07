Meghan Markle faces 'serious' complications in new venture

In March, Meghan introduced her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle's new brand is encountering significant challenges.

In March, Meghan introduced her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. While specific details about the company remain limited, it has been disclosed that the focus will be on home, garden, and general lifestyle content.

Subsequently, the Duke of Sussex sent out the first product, strawberry jam, to 50 influencers for taste testing, who then shared their reviews with their followers online.

However, reports indicate that the jam will not be the initial product available for purchase, with a likely launch of a rose wine range first.

According to sources, commercially, it would be logical for Meghan’s debut product to be wine, given the trend among celebrities to release their own beverage lines. Wines are highly marketable and typically more financially lucrative than jam.

Despite this potential, a celebrity PR specialist has expressed concerns that the brand’s social media strategy might alienate potential customers and could result in difficulties gaining momentum.

Speaking on behalf of Betfred, Kayley Cornelius said: “Meghan is running before she can walk when it comes to her new brand American Riviera Orchard. It’s clear that the Duchess is trying to sell a certain lifestyle with the array of projects and products that she currently has in the pipeline, but her communication strategy is almost cryptic as she and her team are failing to speak to their audience directly.

“You can't sell a lifestyle without fostering a community, and the Duchess is making a critical mistake by not nurturing the online community she has already accumulated. Instead, we have seen a surge of influencers posting about the products. While influencer marketing can be effective, it only works when consumers feel they can join in.”

Cornelius said that the account, which boasts over 600,000 followers, has failed to capitalise on its potential. She criticised the brand for looking “dormant” online and for failing to provide any information about its products - it last posted on March 14.

She said: “This inactivity may lead to a decline in followers, as people feel there's no point in following a brand that rarely posts content. Fans may also begin to feel disconnected from the brand, perceiving the products as too exclusive and lacking a compelling hook to keep them interested.

“If Meghan were my client, I’d advise her to make a social media comeback, whether by taking the lead on the American Riviera Orchard account or starting her own personal account as she needs to engage with her audience before they get bored and tune out entirely,” she concluded.

In a bombshell claim from royal author Tom Quinn, American Riviera Orchard's failings could be a sign the Sussexes' plans are in “serious trouble”.



Quinn said: "Harry has never had any real idea about becoming an entrepreneur or a businessman in his own right," speaking to the Mirror.

He continued: "He is trained from birth to do one thing only - to be a royal, and he has thrown that away.

His one hundred per cent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered - but it hasn't been enough to make a success of her company.

“Meghan is proof that self-belief won't always guarantee success. It won't always make you a great entrepreneur and businesswoman.”







