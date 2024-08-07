Zendaya, Robert Pattinson ‘in early talks’ for The Drama

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson may appear in The Drama

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in talks for the A24 romance The Drama.



A source spilled to E! News, Zendaya and Robert “are in early talks” for Kristoffer Borgli's next project with the indie film company.

The details of the movie are “still under wraps” but it is reported that the on-screen couple take an unexpected turn before their wedding day. Interestingly, Kristoffer will write and direct The Drama.

Zendaya reportedly appeared in Dune 2 and Challengers movies while the actress would also be seen in the season three of Euphoria, which is going to release on Max in 2025.

As for the Twilight actor, Robert worked as Caped Crusader in the 2022 movie The Batman.

Robert is expected to reprise the role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, which will release in 2026.

As far as Robert’s personal life is concerned, the actor welcomed their first baby girl with longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star previously told British Vogue that Robert has become “the dad I could have hoped for”.

“He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” she added.