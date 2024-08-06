Taylor Swift adds Suki Waterhouse and more openers to London ‘Eras Tour’

The new opening acts will go on before Paramore

Taylor Swift is amping up her Eras Tour with some exciting new openers, including her close friend, Suki Waterhouse.

The international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 5, to announce the exciting news.

“Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about,” Swift began, further confirming that five different artists will be added to the five upcoming shows in London’s Wembley Stadium beginning on Thursday, August 15 and wrapping up on Tuesday, August 20.

The acts will go on before Paramore.

“I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and think they’ll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium!!” Swift raved.

Among the fresh faces joining the tour are Waterhouse, 32, Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Maisie Peters, and Raye.

Swift urged her followers to check out their music, promising a fantastic lineup. “Gonna be a fun 5 nights!!” she added.

Waterhouse expressed her excitement on Instagram Story following Swift's announcement. “Somebody pinch me because I must be dreaming,” she wrote.

Peters and Humberstone also echoed the excitement on their respective Instagram Stories.