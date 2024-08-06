MGK reveals he secretly entered rehab last year and has been sober since

MGK opened up about his past abuse of weed, alcohol, and countless other substances

Machine Gun Kelly is officially one year sober!



During his recent appearance on Bunnie XO’s podcast Dumb Blondes, the 34-year-old musician reflected about his sobriety journey, revealing that he has been clean “of everything” ever since quietly entering rehab last year and that he hasn’t “drank since last August” (sic).

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me,” MGK shared, noting that it was the first time he ever gave rehab a shot.

During his time there, MGK - born Colson Baker - discovered new ways to manage his anger and learned coping methods that have been pivotal to his recovery.

The Grammy-nominee reflected that he eventually “ended up falling into an awareness of what [his] condition is and has made peace with it.”

A key figure in his recovery has been his on-again, off-again partner, Megan Fox, whom MGK praised as “extremely helpful,” especially with his “psychological withdrawals.”

During the nearly two-hour podcast episode, the Rap Devil rapper opened up about his past abuse of weed, alcohol, hydrocodone, Percocet, and Vyvanse, sharing how far he's come.

Host Bunnie XO commended MGK for his commitment to sobriety, even when her husband, Jelly Roll, suggested a drinking contest.

MGK joked, “It just kills me because I just know I would have f**king drank that man under the table.”