Royal family shares first statement after Harry, Meghan's interview: 'Best of luck'

Royal family shares first post after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview

King Charles III's office has shared a first statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new bombshell interview.

The royal family took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday to share a new delightful post about a key royal amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest show.

The Palace mesmerised fans with photos of Duchess Sophie, who has stepped up her duties following King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer announcement as she has seemingly been handed more royal roles by the monarch.

In pictures, Sophie can be seen greeting the Team GB men's and women's hockey teams ahead of the latter's contest for a spot in the Olympics semi-finals.

The Palace states: "As Patron of @GBHockey, The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined spectators at the @Paris2024 Olympics, where she attended the Men’s Hockey Quarter-Final yesterday and visited the Women’s team at the @TeamGB performance hub, ahead of their Quarter-Final against the Netherlands this afternoon.



"Wishing you the very best of luck!"



The Duchess touched down in the French capital on Saturday where she met with the British ambassador to France and Monaco, Dame Menna Rawlings.



King Charles III's younger brother Prince Edward's wife has increased her workload as the key member of the royal family she now is. She has really come into her own in recent years and is now rightly getting the recognition she deserves.

She has often been dubbed as the royal's "secret weapon" for her devotion and dedication to her duties. She is reportedly patron of dozens charities and organisations, with interests including agriculture, fashion, health, supporting people with disabilities, and the prevention of avoidable blindness in developing countries.

"Sophie's growing popularity with the public is also evident and she will take on a larger public profile in a new-look monarchy of King Charles," a source told the Mirror.

