Tom Cruise spotted arriving in London after cheering on Olympians in Paris

Tom Cruise made a stylish entrance at Battersea Heliport in London on Saturday, dressed casually in a white polo shirt and dark-wash jeans.
The Mission: Impossible star was seen carrying a black backpack and boarding a helicopter, settling into the passenger seat for his next journey.
Cruise has been making waves as a lively and enthusiastic presence at the Paris Olympics, frequently attending events and engaging with fans for selfies.
His Olympic adventure isn’t over yet, as he’s set to add a thrilling twist to the closing ceremony next weekend with a stunt reminiscent of his iconic Ethan Hunt moves.
While specifics of his stunt are being kept under wraps, it’s known that L.A. Mayor Karen Bass will receive the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
Sources hint at a spectacular Hollywood-style production, with Cruise’s involvement promising to be a highlight of the event.
TMZ is expected to reveal more details about the Top Gun star’s role in the closing ceremonies on August 11.
Machine Gun Kelly credited on-again, off-again partner Megan Fox for his recovery
Candace Cameron Bure shared husband Val Bure’s Olympic medals on social media with followers
Halle Berry filed a bid in court to for ex Olivier Martinez to attend co-parenting therapy
Chris Evans couldn’t turn down Ryan Reynolds’ offer to cameo as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose finally settle their divorce after three months of seperation
Blake Lively shares if her and Ryan Reynolds’ kids ready to watch her movies