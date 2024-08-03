Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty after licence suspension in DWI case

Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty in DWI case

Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty, while his licence got suspended on Friday, after going through a virtual hearing related to his DWI charge in June.



The pop singer first came under arrest on Long Island on June 18 after police claimed he was driving recklessly.

The artist is presently on his Forget Tomorrow globe tour in Europe.

Through a video conference from Antwerp, Belgium, he participated in the hearing. His licence was suspended by Sag Harbour Village Justice Carl Irace for refusing to submit to a breathalyser test during the arrest.

The duration of the suspension is unknown.

“The facts remain he was not intoxicated,” Timberlake’s attorney Edward Burke Jr. maintained his stance during the hearing.

“I’ll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated and we’re very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed.”

Justice Irace threatened Burke with a gag order for his "irresponsible" remarks to the media, saying that they "come off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins," in addition to suspending Timberlake's licence.

Timberlake’s arrest came after he claimed that he had one after he was pulled over. The report alleged him of smelling of alcohol, slowed speech and poor performance on field sobriety tests.