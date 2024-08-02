Britney Spears' fans abuzz social media with biopic cast picks

Universal Pictures reveals Britney Spears' upcoming biopic is in works

Britney Spears fans have taken social media by storm, suggesting the perfect casting after the news of her life coming on the silver screen with an upcoming biopic was made public.

On Thursday, August 1, the Gimme More hitmaker teased the upcoming movie subtly on X, formerly Twitter.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt," she wrote. "He’s always made my favourite movies … stay tuned."

Shortly after, her fans flooded the comments section with casting ideas for 41-year-old Spears’ upcoming biopic.

"Hear me out for young Britney 1997-2007 (Millie Bobby Brown or Sabrina Carpenter), adult 30+ Legal Battle present day Britney (Hayden Panettiere or Sydney Sweeney)," one user asserted.

"Emma Watson with the right makeup could do it," a second suggested.

"C'mon yall! Natalie Portman as Lynne and Millie Bobby Brown as Britney Spears #TheWomanInMe," another chimed in.

"I need Tate McRae to play Britney Spears for her upcoming biopic….imagine the serve that would be," a fourth user wrote.

"I NEED SARAH PAULSON AS CHURCH GOING MOTHER OF THE YEAR LYNNE SPEARS IN THE BRITNEY BIOPIC @UniversalPics #BritneySpears," a fifth Spears’ fan added.

The Toxic songstress released her soul-baring memoir The Woman In Me in October 2023, and now Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to the autobiographical book.

The production company announced on Thursday that a biopic was in the works, slated to be helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and La La Land producer Marc Platt.