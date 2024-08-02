King Charles issues first statement after Harry, Meghan’s interview

King Charles released first statement after his estranged son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint appearance for an upcoming interview.



The Monarch honoured the globally acclaimed British tennis player, Andy Murray, who retired from the game in Wimbledon 2024.

On August 2, Buckingham Palace shared a tribute video for the legendary player which featured golden moments from Andy's career.

On the official social media account of the royal family, the Monarch sent love to the remarkable tennis player by extending gratitude to him for representing England across the globe.



Notably, the Palace shared this heartfelt tribute after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint appearance for a forthcoming show on CBS after their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that the former working royals will open up about the rise of online bullying and their decision to hide their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the spotlight.