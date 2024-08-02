‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’: New A-Listers in talks to star

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell tapped by 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan

The Madison, a spinoff of the highly popular Western drama series Yellowstone from the creator Taylor Sheridan, is getting big names in on the cast.



According to a report by TVLine Thursday, the original Kevin Costner series is soon going to sign up Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell for respective roles.

The 66-year-old Batman Returns actress, and the 73-year-old Hateful Eight actor, are being discussed to appear on the show alongside 42-year-old former Suits star Patrick J. Adams.

According to the outlet, the cast for the show is yet to be finalised and may also feature Beau Garrett.

The new series, first titled 2024 but now The Madison, doesn’t have an official synopsis, but is rumoured to be based on a wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family.

The Clyburn family moves from New York City to Montana after the tragic deaths of her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash.

The outlet claims that the production is slated to start later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas, with an expected premiere to be in 2025 after Season 5B of Yellowstone, which kicks off November 10 without Costner, ends.