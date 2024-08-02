Harrison Ford roasts Red Hulk acting, ‘It took being an idiot for money’

Harrison Ford as as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross aka Red Hulk in Captain America 4

Harrison Ford shared a witty remark about his debut role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the studio’s upcoming tentpole Captain America: Brave New World.



The actor portrays Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross aka the Red Hulk, a character that was originally played by the late William Hurt.

According to footage revealed at Comic-Con, the movie will feature a transformation of Ford into the Red Hulk.

When asked by Variety about the process of motion capture acting, a process used to shoot the transformation scene in the movie, the star had a droll remark.

“What did it take? It took not caring,” he answered. “It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before.”

“I don’t mean to disparage it,” Ford added, now turning more serious.

“I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer.”