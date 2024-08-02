Tom Cruise to be bring ‘Mission Impossible’ thrill to 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise to perform stunt at Olympics closing ceremony

Tom Cruise seems to be all set to perform a stunt at the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony where he will pass down the Olympics flag to the 2028 host of the game, Los Angeles.



According to TMZ, the superstar has been tapped to appear at the Olympic Games closing ceremonies which will handoff between Paris and Los Angeles.

The closing ceremonies will feature some stunt-action from the Mission: Impossible star, who has also filmed stunts in both cities for the pre-taped part of the segment on 11 August, according to the outlet.

The outlet further reports that Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, will hand off the Olympic flag to Karen Bass, the mayor of L.A. . Fans can expect “a major Hollywood production,” as per Deadline.

Any other details have been kept under wraps.

As per the reports, the ceremony will see the 62-year-old actor descend down the Stade de France in Paris, travel by aeroplane to LA and end up at the famous Hollywood Hills sign.

TMZ obtained photos of Cruise filming stunts at the Hollywood sign earlier this year, some of which have been circulating online.

Cruise’s involvement hasn’t been confirmed by either NBC nor the International Olympic Committee.