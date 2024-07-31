Prince Harry suffers major setback amid feud with King Charles, Prince William

King Charles shatters Prince Harry's dream of returning to the royal fold

Prince Harry has received fresh blow from his father King Charles as the monarch allegedly refused to answer the Duke's call, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex and King Charles are no longer speaking with one long-running issue seeing their estrangement deepen, a source has claimed. Harry's calls to his father are reportedly going unanswered.

Despite a positive meeting between father-son duo in February following the King's cancer diagnosis, their communication has since deteriorated.

Those close to Prince Harry have told People the 75-year-old monarch no longer takes his son’s calls or responds to his letters.



"He gets 'unavailable right now,' " says a friend of Harry’s. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Amid the estrangement, Harry remains deeply concerned for the safety of his family and has, according to sources, repeatedly asked his father for help.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told the outlet.

Another source close to the situation claimed: "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

The Duke, in latest interview, voiced his fears that negative press could provoke a violent attack on his wife.

Harry reportedly wanted to discuss his ongoing battle for security with the King as he believes his dad has the power to reinstate. However, a palace source told the outlet that the notion that Harry's security is in Charles's hands is "wholly incorrect."