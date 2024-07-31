Lindsay Lohan expresses gratitude to director Nancy Meyers on Parent Trap anniversary

Lindsay Lohan reacts to Nancy Meyer's Parent Trap appreciation social media post

Lindsay Lohan has recently expressed her gratitude to Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers on its 26th anniversary.



On July 30, Nancy took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of herself directing Lindsay, who was 11 at the time.

Nancy lauded the cast, as she wrote in the caption, “Happy The Parent Trap Anniversary (released 26 years ago today) to the best cast @lindsaylohan @dennisquaid @lisaannwalter @elaine4animals. Beautiful Natasha Richardson. Wonderful Simon Kunz. Grateful to you all.”

Thanking her director, the Mean Girls actress shared her reaction in the comment section.



“Thank you for an incredibly, life changing experience on this beautiful film! Love you Nancy. More than anything, I cherish our friendship,” said the 38-year-old.

Meanwhile, Lindsay is busy working on a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday which was announced on June 24.

The Disney studio also shared a photo of Lindsay and her original costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, in front of their trailers on set on social media.