Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to overpower Sussexes with key move

Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to teach a big lesson to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a new alliance within the royal family.

A former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed that Zara and Mike Tindall might be a great replacement for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to their genuine personality.

As reported by The Mirror, he said that the former rugby union player "has done incredibly well to step over that line into a royal world and yet keep one foot in the real world."

Speaking of how Zara and Mike’s relationship can be helpful to the royal family amid their health woes, Paul said, "Mike brings his realness to that equation and he's a great asset to Zara and his family."

The royal family’s well-wisher claimed that Mike has a very "balanced mindset" to cope with both the real and royal world, however, a few people suffered in the past in order to adjust among royals, seemingly hinting at Meghan's infamous departure.

The royal butler also noted that Zara and Mike have ‘realness’ just like the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"I don't think there's anything they're hiding. I don't think there's anything false about them. I think what you see is what you get, whereas Harry and Meghan, you just don't know what to believe. That's the difference between the two camps," shared the royal commentator.

These comments might hint at the possibility of William and Kate's alliance with the Tindalls to teach a big lesson to the former working royals.