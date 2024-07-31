Justin and Hailey Bieber 'committed' to face new challenges together

Hailey and Justin Bieber to embrace parenthood in style

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly embracing parenthood with open arms.

A source opened up to People Magazine about the couple looking forward to the new challenge for the first time.

The insider said, "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival and it's very cute.

"They are super committed to their marriage, but also to being the best parents possible."

The 30-year-old pop star, who is preparing to become parents for the first time with his 27-year-old wife, has been vocal about the birth of his first child on social media.

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder hasn’t steered clear of supporting Justin either as he navigates his next career moves.

The source continued, "Hailey has always been very supportive of Justin. She's his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on."

In addition, another source confirmed, "She's very involved and helps him make decisions."

The couple is adamant to being the ‘best parents possible’ as they look forward to their journey together.

Hailey announced her pregnancy in May 2024 in a heartwarming joint Instagram post with the Baby singer.

She wrote at the time, "So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?"