Joaquin Phoenix recalls nerve-wracking experience singing in front of Lady Gaga

Joaquin Phoenix had an unforgettable experience singing in front of Lady Gaga on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux.



The actor, reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the musical sequel, remembered the moment vividly, especially since Gaga is a renowned Grammy-winning singer who also plays Lee/Harley Quinn in the film.

“I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting and made me feel confident,” Phoenix quipped during an interview with Empire magazine.

He later collaborated with the vocalist of Shallow to create a melodic beat between their roles in the much-awaited movie.

“Gaga was always very encouraging of just, ‘Go with what you feel, it’s fine’,” Phoenix said. “For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be… uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting.”

The Beau Is Afraid star also discussed the significance of music for his persona, particularly because Arthur Fleck, in the words of director Todd Phillips in the first episode, "has music in him."

“It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes,” Phoenix added.

“Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song.”

In the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, releasing on October 4, Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian, finds love in an unexpected place - Arkham State Hospital, where he meets Harley Quinn.

Upon his release, the two embark on a passionate yet ill-fated romance, leading to a tragic adventure.