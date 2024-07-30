Jennifer Stone explains why Selena, Miley declined to film Disney crossover drama

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez rejected to film Disney crossover scenes together

Jennifer Stone has recently shared why Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus declined to film 2009 crossover episode of Wizards of Waverly Place.



Speaking on Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, Jennifer recalled, “It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick.”

“I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense,” said the 31-year-old.

However, Jennifer revealed, “They’re fine now. They’re all good now.”

“But, yeah, it was high school BS,” remarked the Mean Girls 2 actress.

For the unversed, Nick dated Miley from 2006 to 2007 and started seeing Selena in 2008.

The Jonas Brothers appeared on July 26’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he discussed about his excitement to attend the Olympics.

“For those [who] don’t know, the Disney Channel Games were basically the Olympics, but they would bring in 100-ish Disney Channel stars from all over the world and make us compete in silly games,” explained Nick.

Over the years, Selena and Miley put their feud aside and became friends after the former gave the latter a shout-out when she hosted the SNL in 2022.



Meanwhile Selena in her monologue said, “One of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, said ‘Just be yourself and have fun.’ And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”