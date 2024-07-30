'Love Island' star announces pregnancy number two with adorable video

Love Island star Montana Brown announces her second pregnancy

Love Island star Montana Brown announced her second pregnancy in a heartfelt post almost a year after giving birth to her first.



The former reality show contestant, who welcomed her son Jude in June 2023 with fiancé Mark O’Connor, took to her Instagram to share an adorable video.

She cradled her baby bump in a knit dress alongside a caption that read, "Two under two let’s go."

Brown garnered well wishes from former contestants, including Molly-Mae Hague, Laura Anderson, and Faye Winter.

Molly Mae exclaimed, “Omg amazing!!! Congratulations beautiful girl.”

While Faye Winter chimed in, adding, “Ohhhhh congratulations mummmmmmaaa”

The reality star, who took part in series three of ITV reality show, previously reflected on motherhood in a confessional post on the social media giant.

Referring to it as a ‘humbling experience,’ Brown admitted to feeling "one comment away from having a meltdown.”

This came a year after she revealed her struggles to conceive at an early age.

On professional front, she appeared in other reality TV shows, including Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls, and CelebAbility.