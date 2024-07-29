Lea Michele addresses multiple pregnancy losses while trying to conceive second baby

Lea Michele suffered multiple miscarriages, diagnosed with endometriosis: More inside

Lea Michele has recently addressed multiple pregnancy losses while she tries to conceive her second baby.



Speaking on the latest episode of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's podcast BDA Baby on July 25, the Glee alum opened up about trying to conceive again after her first child.

Elaborating on the pregnancy process, Lea, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Zandy Reich, revealed she had “two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies”.

“I had never had a miscarriage before,” remarked the actress.

Lea mentioned, “The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, ‘Wait a second. Something is wrong.’”

The Scream Queens actress recalled how she began trying for another baby while working in Funny Girl on Broadway.

“It wasn't until a little bit later [that] I had another [loss]. I was working at the time,” she noted.

Lea stated, “It was super challenging to...process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful.”

Interestingly, The New Year’s Eve actress opened up about endometriosis diagnosis from her doctor.

Sharing detail about her experience, Lea revealed that she went through surgery and “put on so many drugs and medications and got one thousand shots”.

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Lea talked about the differences between her first and second pregnancies.

The actress pointed out, “It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic.”

“So, it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different,” she added.