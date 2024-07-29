Tom Cruise charms Paris with kisses and cheers during visit for 2024 Olympic Games

Tom Cruise steals the show at Paris Olympics.

Tom Cruise continues to make headlines with his high-profile appearances, recently turning heads at both Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics.

Just weeks after being spotted at Wimbledon, where he sat a few seats away from Julia Roberts, Cruise was back in the spotlight in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

At Wimbledon, Cruise exuded effortless style in a crisp white polo shirt, black aviator sunglasses, and a sleek silver watch.

He completed his ensemble with dark blue jeans and black boots, showcasing his signature understated elegance.

Following his Parisian adventure, where he captivated fans with his enthusiasm for the Olympics, Cruise returned to his London home.

The actor, who has resided in London since 2021, has been making the most of his time in the city nearly a decade after his split from third wife Katie Holmes.

As cheers and applause echoed through the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Saint-Denis on Sunday, it seemed like Team USA had just clinched another gold.

His weekend in Paris also included a heartfelt hug with Lady Gaga following her performance at the Opening Ceremonies.



