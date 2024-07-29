Hailey Bieber and Justin celebrate baby bliss on social media

Justin and Hailey Bieber share intimate snapshots.

Hailey Bieber hinted that her due date could be just around the corner in a touching new social media video shared with husband Justin on Sunday.

The expectant model, glowing in a chic white evening dress, showcased her prominent baby bump while attending a charming outdoor dinner party.

Earlier this week, Justin gave fans a glimpse into their intimate moments by posting adorable Instagram photos of himself snuggling up to Hailey’s exposed baby bump.

In one snapshot, the 30-year-old pop star is seen hugging the model’s leg, emphasizing their excitement for the arrival of their first child.



The singer was all smiles in a recent Instagram post, donning a backwards white cap and showcasing his scruffy beard.

Although the couple has yet to confirm Hailey's exact due date, TMZ reported she was just over six months pregnant when they announced the news in May.



