Ben Affleck sends strong message to Jennifer Lopez after solo birthday bash

Ben Affleck has taken a big step amid the growing speculation about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.



According to TMZ, the Air director has bought a five-bedroom $20 million house in Los Angeles, seemingly hinting at his marital woes with Lopez.

Notably, this report came after the Ain’t Your Mama singer celebrated her Brigerton-themed 55th birthday in which Affleck was nowhere to be seen.

It is important to mention that Lopez and Affleck decided to sell their Beverly Hills mansion in July as the two reportedly struggled to mend their broken relationship.

People Magazine reported that the couple put their home up for sale for $68 million which they bought for $60,850,000 in May 2023 after getting married in 2022.

Notably, a source also revealed in July that the Gone Girl actor moved out his belongings from their shared home after Lopez returned from her solo Europe trip.

An insider shared, "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."



Now, Affleck's decision to buy his own property appeared a strong message for Lopez who sidelined Affleck during her special day.