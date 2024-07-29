Kevin Smith to make ‘Mallrats 2′ for late Shannen Doherty

Kevin Smith making ‘Mallrats 2′ for late Shannen Doherty

Kevin Smith is thinking of making a sequel to his cult movie Mallrats as a homage to the late star Shannen Doherty.



Smith, 53, revealed of a conversation in an interview with People, between him and Doherty, who passed away on July 13 after losing a long battle to cancer, in which she said that she “really wanted to do” a second Mallrats.

Smith already had the follow-up to 1995's Mallrats written, which starred Doherty as Rene Mosier alongside Jason Lee, Jeremy London, and Ben Affleck. However, the project was shelved in 2023 owing to studio troubles.

Smith shared with the outlet that going on forward with the project, titled Twilight of the Mallrats, may be something that happens soon.

“At the very least, as a ‘for Shannen,’ that’d be a cool thing to do,” the Chasing Amy director said.

“It was weird when it came out, it didn’t do well,” Smith said, talking more about his discussion with the Charmed alum and how Doherty made the movie successful with her performance.

“But when we first came to the Comic-Con 29 years ago, man, we were embraced and we were largely embraced because of her, because she had the credibility in the crowd.”