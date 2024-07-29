Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky at 2024 Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga has previously been engaged twice

Lady Gaga is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The 38-year-old pop star and her longtime boyfriend, tech investor Michael Polansky, are engaged.

The news broke as a TikTok video of Gaga introducing Polansky as her “fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral.

Gaga and Polansky first sparked romance rumors in 2020 after being spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. Their relationship quickly went public during a PDA-filled Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Gaga even posted a cozy photo of the two on Instagram, captioning it, “We had so much fun in Miami.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple grew even closer while quarantining together at Gaga's home. A source close to the 13-time Grammy winner told People Magazine at the time that the two were already acting "like a married couple" by November 2021, despite not feeling rushed to get engaged.

Before finding love with Polansky, Gaga was engaged twice—first to Christian Carino, whom she split from in early 2019, and then to Taylor Kinney, with whom she broke off her engagement in 2016.