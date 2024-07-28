Love Island's Grace Jackson 'planning date nights' with Reuben Collins

Love Island star Grace Jackson gets candid about her relationship with Reuben Collins

Love Island star Grace Jackson offered an inside scoop on her current relationship status with Reuben Collins following their exit from the villa.

The power couple was banished from the Island on Wednesday, July 24, after the duo was voted ‘least compatible’ on the reality show.

During an exclusive interview with The Sun, Grace got candid about her future plans with Reuben.

She said things are going “really, really well” for the couple as they navigate their journey together.

The reality star, who is “really” excited to get on the outside with her partner, told the outlet, "I think, ultimately, what I went in for, I found. I'm enjoying my time with Reuben so much. So, whether it meant I left when I did or made it to the final, it wasn't a massive deal in that sense. I'd found what I wanted so I was happy to go at any point."

In addition, Grace said that although the two are living miles apart - with Collins currently in London and her in Manchester, their relationship remains strong despite the physical distance between them.

She continued, "We're planning date nights. I'm going to go and meet the rest of his family. He's going to be coming to see my friends and family and just making it work.”

Following Grace's confessional, fans can't wait to see what's next for this beloved Love Island couple.