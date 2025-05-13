Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal engaged?

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal engaged?

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal stirred the internet with surprising engagement rumours.

The That’s So True hit maker and Gladiators II star, who has been romantically linked for almost a year, left fans in frenzy after the musician was seen wearing an eye-catching jewellery on her ring finger.

A celebrity gossip page Deux Moi shared a carousel post of Abrams arriving at Melbourne for her three-night concerts, with one photo of her performing while wearing the ring.

Sharing thoughts on the jewellery item, the outlet captioned the post, "Gracie Abrams arriving in Melbourne always THAT ring and never just A ring."

Soon the comment section was filled with fans voicing their thoughts, straightaway denying the rumours.

"I can’t imagine Paul wanting to settle down tbh," wrote one fan.

Another user added, "God forbid a girl likes jewellery."

One quipped, "We all know Paul would much rather give an engagement ring to Daisy Edgar Jones," indicating towards the close bond between co-stars since their TV series, Normal People.

"Would bet a million dollars she’s not engaged," one more echoed the emotion.

The rumour came few weeks after Mescal touched down in Auckland, New Zealand to support Abrams’ ongoing Story of Us Tour.

The love birds were seen together in a local tattoo studio fuelling speculations that the couple marked the memorable trip with matching ink.

However, Abrams and Mescal both have not commented on any gossip.