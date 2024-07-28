Robert Downey Jr. announces return to ‘Avengers’ with a ‘different mask’

Robert Downey Jr. will assume a ‘new mask, same task’ for his new role

Robert Downey Jr. is making a dramatic return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but not as Iron Man.

In a surprise announcement at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the Oscar-winner, 59, will take on the role of iconic villain Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Downey's entrance at the panel was as theatrical as his announcement. Emerging from behind a group of masked actors, he quipped, “New mask, same task. What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters.”

Feige, 51, confirmed that the acclaimed directors Anthony and Joe Russo will helm Doomsday. The Russo brothers, known for their work on previous Avengers films, emphasized the significance of Doctor Doom in the Marvel universe, calling for "the greatest actor in the world" to do the character justice.

Other MCU stars, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, made their own appearances at Comic-Con earlier in the week, promoting their upcoming projects Deadpool & Wolverine and Transformers One, respectively. As the convention continues through July 28, fans eagerly await the next phase of Marvel films, with Captain America: Brave New World set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.