Rebel Wilson excitedly secures exclusive spot for men’s tennis at 2024 Paris Olympics

Rebel Wilson is making waves at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Rebel Wilson expressed her enthusiasm as she arrived at Stade Roland Garros on Saturday to watch the men’s tennis event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 44-year-old Australian actress took to Instagram to share her excitement about attending the prestigious sporting event in the French capital.

Wilson first posted photos of herself exploring Paris and posing with the Olympic torch. She then shared a snapshot of herself smiling from the stands at Stade Roland Garros, the renowned venue also known for hosting the French Open.

In her caption, she noted that it was her first visit to the iconic stadium, writing: "First time at Roland-Garros."

Dressed casually in a black T-shirt and bomber jacket, Wilson looked thrilled to be among the select few watching the live action.

She also showcased her VIP experience by sharing a video from what appeared to be a luxury box, where she and her friends enjoyed a premium view of the matches, despite the delays caused by heavy rain.