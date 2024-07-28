Lady Gaga stuns in classic black attire after show-stopping Olympics performance

Lady Gaga made a striking exit from her Paris hotel on Saturday, following her high-profile performance at the Olympics Opening Ceremony the previous night.
The 38-year-old singer, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was spotted smiling and waving to fans who greeted her with flowers.
The pop icon showcased her glamorous style in a sophisticated all-black ensemble, featuring a tailored blazer and matching shirt, complemented by sleek tights and pointed high heels.
Gaga’s platinum blonde hair was elegantly styled in a slicked-back ponytail, while her signature red lipstick added a vibrant touch to her polished appearance.
Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was seen leaving her Paris hotel on Saturday, following her much-anticipated performance at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday.
Her performance, which took place on a set of stairs along the Seine River, featured a rendition of Mon Truc En Plumes.
Following the event, Gaga took to social media to express her gratitude and honor for the opportunity.
On X, she wrote: "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year.
I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a tribute to the French people and their remarkable history of art, music, and theatre."
