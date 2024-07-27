Beyoncé makes surprise Olympics appearance, wows fans with glam look

Beyoncé stunned fans with a surprise appearance at the Olympics, showing her support for Team USA.

The singer posted a video and photos on Instagram, wearing a bedazzled USA leotard and jacket, complete with glamorous makeup, platinum blonde hair, and star-spangled shoes.

Her friends and fans flooded the comments with excitement and praise. One said: "Bey's timing for everything she does is next-level. This whole presentation was perfect and on time!"

A second commented: "Let’s hear it for Captain Beyoncé! YA YA!!!," while another added: "Wow we already won when Beyonce is the gold medal." Others joked they were getting in the spirit when they aren't even American.

A fan wrote: "Why do I feel proud to be American I am not American," with another saying: "I’m not even from the USA and this made me feel patriotic."

Notably, Ariana Grande and Pharrell Williams were among the celebrities who joined in the Olympic excitement by attending the opening ceremony in Paris.

Lady Gaga delivered a stunning performance at the main event, which took place along the Seine River in the city centre.

Meanwhile, Williams, 51, made a stylish appearance at a red carpet-event at the Trocadero, wearing a Louis Vuitton sweater, black shorts, and a beige cap.