Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo cast a spell on Paris Olympics red carpet

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the upcoming film Wicked, made a stylish appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony red carpet, incorporating their characters' iconic colours into their outfits.



Grande wore a vintage-inspired pink gown by Thom Browne, complete with a matching bow and white gloves, while Erivo (though not described in this passage) likely incorporated green into her look, referencing her character Elphaba.

Erivo, dressed similarly in a 1950s-style gown, shone in the emerald hue that is emblematic of her character Elphaba.

The actress, who won a Tony Award, donned a dress without straps and an angular skirt. With a wide-brimmed hat that matched the ensemble, Erivo gave it a dramatic touch.

She chose not to wear gloves in favour of colour-coordinating her long, elaborately adorned nails, unlike her co-star.

Erivo and Grande, co-stars in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Wicked, have showcased their blossoming friendship.

They have expressed their excitement for their roles as Elphaba and Glinda, and have posted matching outfits on Instagram.

The duo has taken their friendship to the next level by getting two sets of matching tattoos: one featuring the phrase "For Good" (a reference to their characters' iconic duet) and another with a flower design.

This permanent display of their bond comes ahead of the Wicked press tour.

Universal Pictures revealed earlier this month that the musical film will now be released in theatres on November 22, rather than its original date of November 27.