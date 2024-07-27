Lady Gaga overcome with emotion as she opens Paris Olympics 2024

Lady Gaga expresses sense of honour to perform at Olympics 2024

Lady Gaga shared her thoughts on the incredible honour of performing at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

The 38-year-old singer, who performed a rendition of Mon Truc En Plumes' along the Seine River on Friday, July 26, took to her Instagram to express gratitude and her ultimate sense of pride.

She expressed her emotions in a heartwarming caption that read, "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.”

In addition, the pop star expressed her deep sense of pride and honor in showcasing her respect for French culture through her electrifying performance.

She continued, "Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music."

"I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”

Gaga confessed that the Olympic Games never fail to move her to tears, further showcasing her genuine support and admiration for the athletes.