Katy Perry jokes about Orlando Bloom’s naked photos

Katy Perry offers glimpse into family life with Daisy.

Katy Perry couldn’t help but have a laugh about the infamous naked photos of Orlando Bloom during her appearance on Heart FM on Friday.

The 39-year-old singer chatted with hosts Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman, offering a humorous take on the viral snaps that emerged from their 2016 holiday in Sardinia.

Katy joked about the photos, saying, “Oh please! You have them saved in your hidden photos. In your hidden photos that no one can see, you sick-o.”

As she flicked through a time capsule, she pulled out a tourist guide for the Italian island and playfully remarked, “Sardinia! I was just there actually. I just did a show. And also, it’s where everyone saw my partner’s junk…”

The conversation took a humorous turn when Jamie teased, “I think they should have paddle boarding in the Olympics.” Katy playfully agreed, saying, “Well, he would definitely do it.”



Her cheeky comment was met with laughter from the hosts, with Zoe Hardman responding, “I don’t think I’ve seen those photos…”

She also shared a glimpse into her family life with partner Orlando Bloom and their 3-year-old daughter, Daisy, giving fans a charming look at their everyday moments.

Daisy pronounces words like “tomato” with a British accent, while Orlando sticks to British terms such as “bin,” “boot,” and “cuppa.”