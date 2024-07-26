Chris Hemsworth joins San Diego comic-con to unveil new trailer for 'Transformers One'

San Diego comic-con debuts Transformers One trailer.

Chris Hemsworth made a highly anticipated return to San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, with the first look at the new trailer for his upcoming animated film, Transformers One.

Known for his iconic role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his presence in Hall H was a nostalgic highlight for many.

This time, Hemsworth is stepping into the role of Orion Pax, the early iteration of the legendary Optimus Prime, in Paramount’s animated prequel to the beloved Transformers franchise, set to hit theaters on September 20.

Joining him on stage were co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, who voices the pre-Megatron character D-16, and Keegan-Michael Key, along with director Josh Cooley.

The panel offered an exciting glimpse into the origin story of two of the franchise's most iconic characters, showcasing how Orion Pax and D-16 evolve into Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Fans packed into Hall H for the exclusive trailer reveal, eagerly soaking in the first details of this new chapter in the Transformers saga.

