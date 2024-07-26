Josh Hartnett reveals one ‘unhelpful’ advice he received from Matt Damon for Oppenheimer

Josh Hartnett addresses Matt Damon's unhelpful advice while filming Oppenheimer

Josh Hartnett has recently opened up about “unhelpful” advice he received from Matt Damon while filming Oppenheimer.



Speaking on the July 24’s episode of The Tonight Show, the Pearl Harbour actor, who played the role of nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence in the Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan movie, said, “He gave me a lot of good advice. One in particular — one thing that was just so unhelpful: he told me not to gain the weight I’d already gained for the role.”

Jost told host Jimmy Fallon, “I gained about 30 pounds for the role, and he was like, ‘You’re never gonna get that off again, man.’”

Josh revealed Matt’s general rule of thumb is “don’t gain weight over 40” for any role.

“He’s like, ‘You’re gonna spend the rest of your life trying to get that weight off and it’s never gonna come off because your body’s gonna want to get that weight back on,” stated the Trap actor.

Josh continued, “You’re just gonna keep growing back out to that size, and you’re going to try and get it off, but it’s just gonna go back.’”



“And he kept telling me, like, over the course of the production,” he added.

Meanwhile, Josh jokingly said to Matt, “I was like, ‘Thanks, Matt. Thanks for telling me this now. I’ve already gained it.’”