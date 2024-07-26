Taylor Swift’s hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds, praises Deadpool & Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift calls Hugh Jackman one of her best friends on the planet, trolls Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift has recently taken hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds as she gushes over Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.



The Blank Space hit-maker posted a photo with Blake Lively, Ryan, Hugh and director Shawn Levy alongside a lengthy note into Instagram Story on July 25.

“Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on the planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” wrote the 34-year-old

Taylor said, “He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it.”

However, the Cruel Summer crooner quipped, “That’s just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

In the end, Taylor disclosed, she’s the godmother of Blake and Ryan’s four kids.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson aka my godkids' sperm donor!” she concluded.

Taylor also urged her fans to buy tickets for Marvel’s new superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine which will release tomorrow (July 26).

Meanwhile, the songstress gave a shoutout to Ryan and Blake’s kids during her Eras Tour in Madrid on May 29.

“I have to say that on folklore,” she told the crowd, which included Blake and her kids, “some of my favourite characters are named James, Inez and Betty.”