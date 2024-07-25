Buckingham Palace makes new announcement ahead of Prince Harry’s interview

King Charles’ office at Buckingham Palace shared an update for a major event in which the royal family made their presence known.

The Palace announced the flagbearers for the British team for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The official account of the royal family shared a carousel of photos in which Princess Anne, who is the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member of Britain, joined the British team to uplift their spirits as the opening ceremony kicks off on Friday.

“Ahead of the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, The Princess Royal has joined a reception with @teamgb at the British Embassy in Paris,” the statement read.

“During the reception, Olympic gold medalists @helenglovergb and @tomdaley were announced as Team GB’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony.”

The Princess Royal has a long association with the Olympics as she is the first member of the royal family to participate in the sporting event. She rode The Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.



The news comes ahead of the promo for ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, which is due to be aired on Thursday, was released sharing a glimpse of what to expect from the feature.

In the snipped, Harry touches up on the cause of rift with his family which was mostly his “determination to fight the tabloid press.”